Robert Downey Jr has unfollowed his Marvel colleagues on Instagram

2021-07-07

MOSCOW, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr., best known for his role as Iron Man (aka Tony Stark), puzzled his fans after he recently unfollowed his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail. According to the publication, the two-time Oscar nominee no longer follows the events on the pages of Gwyneth Paltrow (Virginia “Pepper” Potts), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and even his good friends Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America). Oddly enough, the performer of the role of Iron Man still follows these actors on Twitter. Previously, Robert Downey Jr. and his Marvel colleagues often commented on each other’s posts on Instagram and even shared footage together. One of the users on social networks suggested that such changes on the actor’s page may be due to the fact that the star hired a new SMM manager. Downey Jr. himself, who appeared in ten MCU films between 2008 and 2019, has not yet commented on the incident.

