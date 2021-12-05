Russia criticized the West for inhumanity

Russia strongly condemned the new restrictions imposed on Belarus by the United States, the European Union, Great Britain and Canada on December 2.

“These sanctions are illegitimate, like any restrictions imposed bypassing the UN Security Council. They are inhuman in nature due to their negative impact on the lives of ordinary Belarusian citizens,” says Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova believes that the hypocrisy of these sanctions is even more obvious against the backdrop of continuing gross violations of human and refugee rights in the Western countries themselves.

“Poland and Lithuania treacherously refuse to fulfill international obligations to admit asylum seekers to their territory. The facts of the brutal treatment of migrants by Polish and Lithuanian border guards and military personnel have been documented by the specialized structures of the UN, the Council of Europe and the Frontex EU Border and Coast Guard Agency,” Zakharova said.

She added that Belarus, on the contrary, demonstrates a humane approach to refugees.

“We hope that international structures will take the necessary measures to influence Warsaw and Vilnius, which will make them stop bullying migrants,” concluded Zakharova.

Russia called on the West to show a civilized approach and begin the settlement of the migration crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus.