Russian dry cargo ship detained in Poland
The Russian dry cargo ship Ruslana was detained in Poland, according to the Polish specialized maritime portal portalmorski.pl. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
WARSAW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The Russian dry cargo ship Ruslana was detained in Poland, according to the Polish specialized maritime portal portalmorski.pl. “The Russian ship Ruslana was on the verge of running aground off the coast of Sobieszewski Island. Intervention was required, among others, of the Border Guard,” the statement says. The vessel was detained, the check continues, “the portal specified.
