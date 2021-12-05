Russian Foreign Ministry spoke out on the incident with the NATO plane near the borders

MOSCOW, 5 Dec – PRIME. The United States and NATO cannot risk their lives with impunity, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in response to the incident with the plane over the Black Sea.

“The actions of the US Air Force created a threat to civil aviation. And if a catastrophe was now averted in the airspace over the open waters of the Black Sea, this does not mean that the United States and NATO can continue to risk the lives of people with impunity,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

An official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that the increased frequency of NATO reconnaissance aircraft flights near the borders of the Russian Federation, including over the Black Sea, creates risks of dangerous incidents for civilian aircraft.

“By the measures taken, the Russian air traffic controllers ensured the safe operation of flights in the above area over the open waters of the Black Sea. Considering that the above flights of military aircraft without radio communication carry risks to the safety of civil aircraft in the Black Sea area, the Russian aviation authorities will initiate a protest through diplomatic channels, “Zakharova said.

