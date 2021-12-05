Russian woman Sapega is going to be imprisoned in Belarus for six years

Russian citizen Sophia Sapega, who was detained in May together with Roman Protasevich as a result of the forced landing of their plane in Minsk, was finally charged. This was reported by the Russian BBC service, citing sources.

The interlocutors of the publication said that soon the case of the Russian woman will be brought to court. She is accused of inciting hatred, the punishment under this article is six years in prison.

“This is the minimum term for this article,” the BBC said, “taking into account the pre-trial agreement concluded by Sapieha with the investigation.”

The lawyer of the Russian woman, Anton Gashinsky, told reporters that only after the verdict the convict could be extradited to her homeland. She also has a chance to be released if the President of Belarus pardons her.

According to reports, Sapega is now under house arrest in his parents’ apartment in Lida. Parents, in turn, were forced to move to the country. According to lawyers, they have not had any connection with their daughter since October. Sapega herself is reportedly in dire mental health.

Sapieha’s stepfather, Sergei Dudich, confirmed the information about his daughter’s impending term.

“She is very depressed by this accusation,” the man told Interfax.

According to him, the daughter “was counting on an agreement with the investigation, help from Russia” and hoped “that the case would not come to court at all.”

“But apparently something went wrong,” he added.