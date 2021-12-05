S7 suspended from work the crew of the aircraft, which sharply lost altitude due to icing

S7 stressed that this is a standard procedure when investigating such cases. The airline will also tighten control over ground handling of aircraft at Magadan airport during the investigation.

On the eve it became known that on December 2, an Airbus A320neo of S7 airlines, on board of which there were more than 200 people, turned off the autopilot due to icing during the flight from Magadan to Novosibirsk, and due to the appearance of an ice crust on the wings and air intakes of the engines, the ship began swing and lose height abruptly.

Kommersant reported that the plane lost 2.5 kilometers in height in four minutes, Izvestia, citing a source close to the investigation, wrote about the loss of 2.7 kilometers in 10 seconds.

Due to weather conditions, the plane was unable to return to Magadan airport for an emergency landing and eventually flew to Irkutsk.

The commander of the aircraft, Mikhail Kulagin, told the Baza telegram channel that the problems began immediately after takeoff. According to him, “literally two minutes after takeoff,” all instruments that measure speed, altitude and other indicators froze. “Everything refused, and there was a leapfrog,” he said and added that it was not possible to land at the airport of departure due to inoperative devices.

The inspection of the incident was started by the IC transport department. The interlocutor of Kommersant said that icing could have occurred due to poor-quality processing of the aircraft at the Magadan airport. According to the source of the publication, instead of propylene glycol-based antifreeze, Sokol airport employees could use a product based on ethyl alcohol.

The Shot Telegram channel wrote that methyl alcohol was found in samples taken from the concrete of the airfield, but alcohol, which should be present in the anti-icing agent, was not found.

