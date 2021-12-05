S7 suspended the crew after icing the plane – RBK

The crew of the aircraft, which got into the zone of severe icing, was suspended from work while the incident was being investigated. This was announced by a representative of S7 Airlines, RIA Novosti reports.

The aircraft was heading from Magadan to Novosibirsk, the autopilot was disabled due to falling into the zone of severe icing, S7 explained, suggesting that the requirements for anti-icing of the aircraft had been violated at the departure airport. At the same time, the air carrier indicated that the crew did not lose control of the aircraft.

“The crew has been suspended for the duration of the investigation, this is a standard procedure when investigating such incidents,” S7 noted, assuring that they intend to tighten the procedure for monitoring aircraft maintenance at the Magadan airport while clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

The incident took place on December 2, the Novosibirsk portal NGS.ru reported. As the portal in S7 was told on the day of the incident, the captain of the aircraft performing flight S7 522 during the flight decided to land at the nearest alternate airfield, since due to icing the flight was made at a lower altitude than it was calculated, and there was less volume left in stock. fuel than necessary for the flight to Novosibirsk. “The plane landed safely at the airport of Irkutsk,” the airline said.