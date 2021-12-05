S7 suspended the crew of the icy plane Magadan – Novosibirsk

S7 said that during the investigation, control over aircraft maintenance at Magadan airport will be tightened

Photo: Ilya Moskovets © URA.RU

S7 Airlines temporarily suspended the crew of the Magadan-Novosibirsk flight, which on December 3 urgently landed in Irkutsk due to the icing of the vessel. This was reported by the airline.

“The crew has been suspended for the duration of the investigation, this is a standard procedure when investigating such incidents,” RIA Novosti reports the words of an S7 spokesman. The airline added that during the investigation, control over ground handling of aircraft at the Magadan airport will be tightened.

On December 3, an S7 plane that took off from Magadan experienced control problems. Due to icing of the engines, the plane dropped by 2.7 thousand meters, and later urgently landed in Irkutsk. The conversation between the pilot and the dispatcher was published.