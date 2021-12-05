Saakashvili takes psychotropic drugs due to coronavirus

The personal physician of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, Nino Gogorishvili, explained why her patient is taking psychotropic drugs. According to the doctor, they are needed by the politician because of the problems with sleep, which, according to her, began after the coronavirus COVID1-9 transferred in 2020.

“He had trouble sleeping,” Life quotes the doctor. “And he was prescribed certain psychotropic drugs.”

According to Gogorishvili, in the course of treatment, the drug regimen was changed based on observations of the patient. She added that Saakashvili still has a problem with sleeping, “but we are coping with it.”

The doctor also added that the patient always took only the minimum dose allowed. At the same time, she refused to tell the name of the medicine, but clarified that the drugs are prescribed by Saakashvili legally and consistently.

Saakashvili, who was arrested after returning to his homeland from Ukraine, was transferred from prison to a military hospital some time ago. The prisoner complained of a significant deterioration in health against the background of the declared hunger strike. The politician claimed to have been on a hunger strike for over a month.

Gori Prison Footage









Regarding the widespread CCTV footage in the prison, in which he was seen eating something, Saakashvili stated that it was only vitamin supplements.

