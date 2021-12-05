Sakhalin Oblast explains the governor’s words about Denmark’s lease of the Kuril island – Gazeta.Ru

Svetlana Litvinova, press secretary of the Governor of the Sakhalin Region, clarified the words of the head of the region about the plans of a Danish company to lease one of the Kuril islands. It is reported by RBK…

Formerly the Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko statedthat the Danish company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners plans to lease the island of Shumshu, which belongs to the Northern Kuril Islands.

“In no case is it about renting an entire island for this. The issue of using only part of the land for the implementation of the project is being considered. It is also planned to create a museum on Shumshu, ”Litvinova emphasized.

She noted that negotiations on the project are currently underway, and a number of procedures are to be passed and information on wind characteristics and volumes of water at the construction site is to be obtained.

Shumshu Island belongs to the northern group of the Kuril Islands. Geographically, it is located 11 kilometers from Kamchatka and two kilometers from Paramushir, the nearest inhabited island of the Kuril ridge. Currently, Shumshu is home to five people – the keepers of two lighthouses.