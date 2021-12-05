Sandra Bullock shares an awkward story from filming a bed scene from “The Proposition”

Ryan Reynolds is naked more than intended.





Sandra Bullock remembered a funny story that happened to her colleague Ryan Reynolds. In 2009, the actors worked together on the romantic comedy The Proposal. When it came to the bed scene, every effort was made to make Ryan and Sandra feel calm and confident. “That day we had to shoot nude, and we had a closed set, so no one was allowed to be there, except that stylists ran in to fix our hair and makeup,” said Bullock.

To hide the intimate parts of the body from prying eyes, the actors were given protective pads to match the skin color. According to Sandra, she and her partner were in the most awkward positions, so that they could not move once again between takes. At one point, something happened to Reynolds’ “cover”, and his groin was on public display. “I heard the voice of Ann Fletcher [режиссера] out of the darkness, Ryan, we see your balls! added Bullock. And the thought flashed through my head: Oh my God! Just don’t look down. Do not look down””.

The actress noted that her colleague reacted very professionally: “He remained calm and was absolutely calm.” In turn, Sandra was unhappy with the director’s actions: “Everyone immediately turned around in an attempt to see something. I thought:” Ann, you could have presented this information in some other way … “We [с Райаном] old friends, so I didn’t care, not my concern – to see what was there and how, but everyone else, thanks to Ann, paid attention to this area. ”