Sapega faces up to six years in prison in Belarus

Sapega faces up to six years in prison in Belarus

The case of the Russian woman Sofya Sapega is being prepared for transfer to court, a source told Sputnik Belarus. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

MINSK, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The case of the Russian woman Sofya Sapieha is being prepared for transfer to the court, a source told Sputnik Belarus. “The preliminary investigation is nearing completion,” sources familiar with the investigation said. As reported by Sputnik, the trial in the Sapega case may be scheduled for early January. Sapega faces up to six years in prison for inciting social hatred. Sapega flew with Roman Protasevich on a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius on 23 May. The board urgently sat down at the Minsk airport because of the message about mining, which was not subsequently confirmed. While checking documents at the Minsk airport, Protasevich was detained. A criminal case was initiated against him under several articles, including the article “organizing mass riots”, he faces up to 15 years in prison. Together with Protasevich, Sapieha was detained, who is accused of inciting social hatred and discord, and is also suspected under an article on group actions that grossly violate public order. Initially, Sapega and Protasevich were held in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk, and then were transferred to house arrest. Belarus, read on the website Sputnik Belarus & gt; & gt;

2021

