Saudi Arabia allowed entry vaccinated “Sputnik V” – RBK

The Saudi Arabian authorities will allow people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with Sputnik V to enter the country. This follows from the message of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), received by RBC.

The fund clarified that this decision will enter into force on January 1, 2022. In addition, upon entry, those vaccinated by Sputnik V must go through a 48-hour quarantine and pass a PCR test.

“Entry into Saudi Arabia for persons vaccinated by” Sputnik V “will enable believers to make the pilgrimage (Hajj and Umrah) to the holy sites of Islam in the cities of Mecca and Medina,” the message says. The RDIF also noted that this decision plays an important role in increasing tourist flows and developing business ties between the two countries, including within the framework of the activities of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council.

Since August 1, the Saudi Arabian authorities have allowed entry for tourists who were vaccinated with drugs approved in the country. At that time, these were vaccines manufactured by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech. The Ministry of Tourism of the country clarified that 72 hours before arriving in Saudi Arabia, tourists need to pass a PCR test for COVID-19, but they do not need to go through quarantine.