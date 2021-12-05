https://ria.ru/20211205/vaktsina-1762249381.html

Saudi Arabia will allow entry of vaccinated “Sputnik V”

Saudi Arabia will allow entry of the vaccinated “Sputnik V” – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

Saudi Arabia will allow entry of vaccinated “Sputnik V”

Saudi Arabia will allow entry of Sputnik V vaccinated foreigners from early 2022, subject to several conditions. This decision was made … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

2021-12-05T14: 19

2021-12-05T14: 19

2021-12-05T17: 17

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Saudi Arabia

Russian direct investment fund

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

satellite v vaccine

medina

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150052/18/1500521875_0-0:2500:1406_1920x0_80_0_0_c6a50a547266351acb87814d0a4de0f6.jpg

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Saudi Arabia will allow entry of Sputnik V vaccinated foreigners from early 2022, subject to several conditions. This decision was made by the regulatory authorities of the kingdom, according to the RFPI. It was included in the list of 102 states available for those vaccinated with this particular drug for visiting. “Upon entry, persons vaccinated with Sputnik V must go through a 48-hour quarantine and pass a PCR test,” the fund emphasized. The press release notes that the decision of the authorities will allow believers to make a pilgrimage to the holy sites of Islam in the cities of Mecca and Medina. The drug, developed by the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. became the first registered coronavirus vaccine in the world. Sputnik V is now approved by regulators in 71 countries with a total population of four billion people, and is the second largest in the world in terms of registrations. Data from both clinical trials and the use of Sputnik V in different countries (Argentina, San Marino, Serbia, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Belarus) demonstrate that this is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against the SARS-CoV coronavirus -2.

https://ria.ru/20211124/voz-1760569356.html

https://ria.ru/20211204/voz-1762145287.html

Saudi Arabia

Russia

medina

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150052/18/1500521875_504-0:2379:1406_1920x0_80_0_0_bdaddfd084dba473b5bc8faedce10051.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, saudi arabia, russian direct investment fund, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, satellite v vaccine, medina, omicron-strain of coronavirus