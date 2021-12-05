Scarlett Johansson suffocates for a dime

Scarlett Johansson met her 37th birthday in great shape and with a tight wallet. But everything is not enough for her.

Scarlett celebrated her birthday on November 22nd. Now the actress is married for the third time. In 2014, she gave birth to a daughter, Rose, on August 18, 2021, a son, Cosmo. But neither years, nor children, nor a tense personal life make our heroine old. Although, complains Scarlett, small stature, malocclusion and cellulite are always with her.

Only three months have passed since the second birth, and Johansson as fresh as a daisy again. Maybe the reason is that with the comedian and TV writer Colin Jost she finally found female happiness and is even ready to believe in marital fidelity?

In 2010, for the role of Black Widow Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, Johansson received a modest $ 400 thousand. Ten years later, the fee for the same role in Black Widow was $ 20 million. lawsuit against Disney. She felt she had lost some of the extra revenue because the company simultaneously released Black Widow not only in theaters but also on its Disney + streaming platform. Is Johansson really going to fight for every penny in his new film “Asteroid City”? So the “black widow” can get into the black list of brawlers in Hollywood.