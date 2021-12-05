Scarlett Johansson was first published after giving birth. Photo!

The actress showed her excellent shape.





Legion-Media

Scarlett Johansson











Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost appeared at the annual American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles. This is the first appearance of the actress after the birth of her son Cosmo. In August of this year, she became a mother for the second time.

Scarlett appeared in public in a snow-white pantsuit with an open back and looked amazing. She complemented her look with a shiny translucent bodysuit and beige pumps. It is worth noting that the outfit emphasized her toned figure. The actress enjoyed the company of her husband and was in high spirits.

Recall that Scarlett’s second pregnancy was kept secret for a long time. A family friend then blurted out about the joyful event. And when the baby was born, Colin Jost announced this to his subscribers personally. “We have a baby. His name is Cosmo. And we love him very much, “- wrote the husband of the actress. Johansson is also raising a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, who was born in the marriage of a star with French journalist Roman Doriac. The actress married Colin Jost in 2020 after three years of relationship.