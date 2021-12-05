Scientist expressed concern about the rate of mutations of the omicron-strain – RBK

The rate at which this variant is spreading is worrying, said Botswana scientist Sikhulile Moyo, one of the first to notice the new strain.

Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters



“We are still trying to understand how such a large number of mutations could have occurred in the omicron in such a short time. If you look at the previous strains – alpha, beta – you can see that [у них] mutations have accumulated over time, “Bloomberg quotes the specialist. Moyo noted that concerns are associated with the increase in the level of infectiousness of the virus due to the rapidity of mutations.

According to the scientist, this raises questions about the origin of the new version. One of the hypotheses is that the virus “lived” for a long time – longer than usual – in the body of a person with impaired immunity. Another assumption is that some animal contracted the virus from a person. The virus adapted to the new organism, and the animal again infected the person, only with a mutated strain. Moyo emphasized that these are only unproven hypotheses so far.

Moyo is one of the first scientists to notice the new strain. He sequenced COVID-19 samples in a laboratory in Botswana and found that several of them are very different from others and contain a large number of mutations. These samples belonged to foreign diplomats who visited the country. Then similar cases were discovered by scientists in South Africa.