Scientist named a way to reduce mortality from coronavirus

Simon Matskeplishvili, Deputy Director of the Moscow State University Medical Center, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that a large number of deaths from coronavirus could have been avoided if the sick had consulted a doctor on time. In this case, treatment would start as early as possible.

He stressed that with coronavirus, treatment should be started within 72 hours. During this time, the body must cope with the infection itself. But if the condition has not improved, and the temperature has not decreased and shortness of breath with severe coughing, as well as severe pain, appear, then outpatient treatment should be started.

On the air of Radio Russia, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences noted that COVID-19 has a fairly low mortality rate. It ranges from 1% to 1.5%. Moreover, this parameter could be several times lower if people did not expect the disease to pass by itself. And it turns out that they themselves bring themselves to a difficult course.

All patients with signs of a respiratory infection should be treated. This should be done regardless of the results of the coronavirus test. This is necessary for the reason that it can be false negative.

In this case, the main cause of death from infection, as a rule, is the attachment of the bacterial flora. And the use of immunosuppressive drugs prevents the body from defeating the virus on its own. Moreover, if such funds are used excessively, then this can lead to serious consequences over time.

Earlier, scientists voiced a new hypothesis for the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus strain. It could appear after the transmission of the virus from person to animal. As a result, the virus quickly adapted and passed back to humans. This was stated by an employee of the T.H. Harvard School of Public Health. Chana Sikhulile Moyo. He added that Omicron quickly spread around the world. This fact is troubling as it likely accumulates its own mutation pattern.