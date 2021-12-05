Scientists are puzzled by the fantastic decline of the coronavirus in India and Japan

On Saturday, December 8, coronavirus in India was confirmed in only 8 603 people, for a state with more than a billion people, this is practically at the level of error, 0 died. 33.6% of the population are currently fully vaccinated.

What is the reason for the disappearance of India from the world map of the pandemic and how long can this last, given the appearance on the planet of a new strain “Omicron” with 32 mutations in the S-protein?

Let’s remember the end of last autumn. Variants of the virus from Europe, Africa, the USA, Pakistan, Nepal flock to India without hindrance … Already in October 2020, variant B.1.617.2 was found in the selected samples, which had 13 mutations that changed its properties towards greater infectivity with simultaneous escaping specific antibodies, which allowed him to bypass some of the body’s immune responses.

The very formidable “Delta” that made humanity worship and fear itself for more than six months. If you remember, it first evolved in India. By the end of March, the SARS-CoV-2 variant accounted for 70.4% of the samples collected during the week, the local health system could not stand it, and India fell. The panic in those days was serious. Hundreds of thousands fell ill and tens of thousands died. The modified “Delta” quickly spread throughout the world, being simultaneously discovered in 60 states. But the next mutation – “Omicron” – with India is no longer connected. She appeared, as we know, in South Africa. Moreover, now in India, relative to what happened earlier, the incidence is extremely low.

What happened, why is the “melting pot” of COVID-19 variants not being brewed here anymore? There can be many reasons for this. One of them, experts say, is a change in the therapy of patients. For example, in some states, the cheap antiparasitic drug ivermectin was allowed into the treatment protocol. Which someone calls a panacea for coronavirus, and someone considers it a dummy.

Nevertheless, 80% of the covid mortality in India is now provided by the state of Kerala, although its population is only 2.5% of all inhabitants of India. And this is almost the only state where this drug is not included in the treatment regimen. In other regions, it is issued in a home medicine kit along with an antibiotic, zinc preparations, vitamins C, D (the composition may differ in different places). As for the new strain, “… in India, preparations are still underway for the Omicron meeting. Arrival quarantine has been reintroduced. That’s all, there is nothing more to say, “- confirmed the situation Alexander Kukharchuk, MD, professor living in Mumbai.

Nevertheless, on November 21, Omicron was first identified in India as well: a 46-year-old fully vaccinated doctor picked it up. The disease began with muscle pains, severe fever and a temperature of 37.8. On the third day, with bouts of severe dizziness, the man was hospitalized, CT scan revealed minimal lung damage. Nevertheless, monoclonal bodies were immediately introduced – an extremely serious therapy to prevent the development of a cytokine storm. It has many serious consequences, primarily affecting the immune system, but today it is, as they say, the best salvation possible.

It is not known how much the cytokine storm threatened the Indian doctor, who previously carried the coronavirus, according to experts, but after the introduction of monoclonal antibodies, the temperature immediately dropped, and the next morning the person was already completely healthy. Colleagues, however, doubted that the course of the disease was exactly as the patient says. Because in this case, intravenous administration of monoclonal antibodies costing more than US $ 2,000 can hardly be considered justified. But now we are unlikely to find out the truth. In the meantime, India, like all other states, hastily closes its borders from Omicron.

The newly resurrected rules of entry and exit are not much different from those in force in India earlier.

“On arrival, passengers who show symptoms of the disease should be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility in accordance with health protocol. In case of a positive test result, their contacts should be identified and processed in accordance with the established protocol, ”the instructions say. Only children under five years of age who have not found external signs of the disease may not be examined. If one of the passengers tests positive, then not only he will go under quarantine, but also his neighbors in the flight seats – three rows in front and three rows in the back.

Earlier, the Indian government said it will review “the decision on the effective date of the resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger service in accordance with the evolving global scenario, while closely monitoring the emerging pandemic situation within the country.” But there is another country where, at least for the moment, Delta has self-destructed, and the situation is better than everyone else in the world. This is Japan.

Again, it is not known how long the “remission” will last, but out of harm’s way, the Japanese decided on December 1 not to let foreigners in at all. With their mentality and closeness throughout history, this is very easy. Although for many it is insulting.

So, the final of the Grand Prix in figure skating was canceled, in which the strongest figure skaters of the planet were supposed to take part. Most couples and singles are Russians. However, the Japanese government even rejected the option in which athletes would live and compete in a “bubble” completely isolated from the outside world, and there would be no spectators in the stands.

“The Japanese are very fond of figure skating, but they are all in favor of canceling the Grand Prix,” a Russian woman living in Tokyo told MK. – Local residents are really very afraid of Omicron; despite the fact that only their girl, besides the Russians, made it to the final, they demanded that everything be canceled and were categorically against the Grand Prix being moved to Russia, as some had suggested, as they were afraid that this would lead to a total infection of everyone and everything. ” …

And this fear did not bloom in Japan from scratch, since in the summer, immediately after the Olympic Games, the number of people infected in the country jumped to 25 thousand per day and became the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. Yesterday, only 120 people fell ill here. By the way, India and Japan still have something in common in the treatment of coronavirus.

A few months ago, the head of the Tokyo Medical Association, Haruo Ozaki, proposed using the same antiparasitic drug in Japan as in India.

Many doctors reacted to this call with irony. However, be that as it may, they began to use it, and by October in the Land of the Rising Sun, mortality from coronavirus was reduced to zero.

“As far as I can see, why people in Japan are a little ill now,” says another Russian woman, Ekaterina, who lives here. – Firstly, our borders are closed. Everyone conscientiously uses masks, sanitizes their hands, keeps their distance, and went to work remotely whenever possible. There are no mass events and cannot be, the holidays have been canceled. The Japanese themselves are not a tusovka nation, it is uncharacteristic for them to gather in groups, to the extent that Russians, for example, do. And there is much more confidence in the state. What we are told, we do. But citizens are not deceived in return. For example, we were immediately paid compensation for a flight cancellation due to an emergency. After the unthinkable numbers of sick people as a result of the Olympics, they understood this. It is easier and safer to close for a while, sit in a bubble than to get sick and die. “

Alas, for many European countries such self-isolation is practically impossible.