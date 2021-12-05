Scientists have found out how the covid strain programs the immune defense of the patient

Depending on which strain of new coronavirus infection the human body encounters for the first time, its future immune response to other strains will be programmed, and the duration of protection, that is, the number of antibodies, will be predetermined. The most vulnerable group turned out to be people who recovered from the first wave of the original strain of COVID-19.

This conclusion was made by scientists from Imperial College London and Queen Mary University of London, their research was published in the journal Science. It proves that the number of antibodies is influenced only by the duration of the disease or vaccination, but also by the strain or combination of strains that a particular person has encountered.

Professor Rosemary Boyton of Imperial College called it “immune imprinting.” “Exposure to various coronavirus spike proteins could weaken or enhance the immune response to new strains in the future. This finding will have serious implications for modifying vaccines and modifying their administration,” she said.

So, scientists compared the immune protection of people who had been ill in the first wave of the original strain of coronavirus, and the protection of people who had had the alpha strain. It turned out that in the second wave, those infected who came into contact with the spike protein three times (that is, were ill with alpha and were vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine) showed a weaker immune response against the primary strain and the beta strain, but a stronger response against delta compared to those who encountered three identical spike proteins (that is, they had had the original strain in the first wave of COVID-19 and were vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine).

Scientists have also documented several cases of breakthrough infection caused by the delta strain in twice-vaccinated people from the group who had recovered from the original strain. The study explains this by the drop in antibodies to almost zero five months after vaccination, in connection with which the scientists urged them to revaccinate as soon as possible, since the booster dose dramatically enhances immunity against COVID-19, in particular against delta.

The study showed that scientists should develop vaccines against the next generation of infection, said one of the co-authors, researcher at Queen Mary University of London, Joseph Gibbons. “We studied how immunity changes over time in people infected with different strains and found that the immune response to a vaccine varies greatly depending on the infecting strain. This data can be used to optimally modify the vaccine. This work highlights the importance of continuous monitoring of vaccine efficacy. against new options such as the omicron, “concluded Gibbons.