https://ria.ru/20211205/alkogol-1762280195.html

World’s most drinking country named

Scientists have named the most drinking country – Russia news today

World’s most drinking country named

Australians are the most drinking nation in the world, according to the Global Study on Drugs and Alcohol (GDR2021). RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T19: 01

2021-12-05T19: 01

2021-12-05T20: 27

in the world

Italy

Finland

Australia

Ireland

Denmark

France

health

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149249/47/1492494762_0:318:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bd68cd2242cb0ab7eeca1acbb4fa24d.jpg

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Australians were the most drinking nation in the world, the Global Study on Drugs and Alcohol (GDR2021) found, which found that Australians were more likely to get drunk than their citizens, an average of 27 times a year. This is almost twice the world average – 15 times. Denmark and Finland are also among the top three in this parameter. In all the countries studied, men drink more often than women. The differences are greatest among Italians, Belgians and Swiss, and Australians also drink alcohol on average twice a week, or 106 days a year. According to this indicator, France is in the lead – 132 times a year, in second and third places are New Zealand and the Netherlands, respectively. Most often, the Irish, Poles and New Zealanders feel sorry for the drink – about 28% of cases. At the other end of the list are Danes, Austrians and Finns. Drinking too much alcohol too quickly is one of the most common causes of remorse. In almost all countries, women are more likely than men to regret drinking, with the exception of Poland and Italy.

https://ria.ru/20211114/alkogolizm-1759028017.html

Italy

Finland

Australia

Ireland

Denmark

France

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149249/47/1492494762_52 0:2783:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6dc67baeb29f1e62c01df39d1daa12cc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, italy, finland, australia, ireland, denmark, france, health