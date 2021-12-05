https://ria.ru/20211205/alkogol-1762280195.html
World’s most drinking country named
Scientists have named the most drinking country – Russia news today
World’s most drinking country named
Australians are the most drinking nation in the world, according to the Global Study on Drugs and Alcohol (GDR2021). RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
2021-12-05T19: 01
2021-12-05T19: 01
2021-12-05T20: 27
in the world
Italy
Finland
Australia
Ireland
Denmark
France
health
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149249/47/1492494762_0:318:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bd68cd2242cb0ab7eeca1acbb4fa24d.jpg
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Australians were the most drinking nation in the world, the Global Study on Drugs and Alcohol (GDR2021) found, which found that Australians were more likely to get drunk than their citizens, an average of 27 times a year. This is almost twice the world average – 15 times. Denmark and Finland are also among the top three in this parameter. In all the countries studied, men drink more often than women. The differences are greatest among Italians, Belgians and Swiss, and Australians also drink alcohol on average twice a week, or 106 days a year. According to this indicator, France is in the lead – 132 times a year, in second and third places are New Zealand and the Netherlands, respectively. Most often, the Irish, Poles and New Zealanders feel sorry for the drink – about 28% of cases. At the other end of the list are Danes, Austrians and Finns. Drinking too much alcohol too quickly is one of the most common causes of remorse. In almost all countries, women are more likely than men to regret drinking, with the exception of Poland and Italy.
https://ria.ru/20211114/alkogolizm-1759028017.html
Italy
Finland
Australia
Ireland
Denmark
France
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149249/47/1492494762_52 0:2783:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6dc67baeb29f1e62c01df39d1daa12cc.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, italy, finland, australia, ireland, denmark, france, health
Scientists have named the most drinking country