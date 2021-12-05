Scientists have proved that the omicron strain escapes the immunity of those who have been ill

The omicron strain of the new coronavirus infection is able to elude the immunity of those who have been ill. Scientists from Canada and South Africa were able to prove this, where a new mutated strain was first discovered. The study, pending reviewer review, has been published on the medRxiv medical preprint portal.

Scientists analyzed a database of primary and repeated PCR test results of infected people in South Africa, after which they compared them and found out the cases of repeated coronavirus disease in the same people. There were a little more than 35 thousand of them, of which 332 people were ill three times, one person – four times. The analysis covered the period from March 2020 to the end of November 2021.

The preliminary conclusions are as follows: the strains “beta” and “delta” during the second and third waves of morbidity in South Africa were more infectious for those who had not previously had COVID-19, while the likelihood of “catching” the virus again was lower. With the arrival of the omicron strain, everything has changed somewhat: in November it supplanted other variations of the virus (it already accounts for 74% of cases of infection), and the risk of being infected for the first time has decreased. On the contrary, the likelihood of re-infection with omicron has almost tripled.

“Population-scale analysis suggests that the omicron variant escapes the immunity of those who have been ill,” the authors of the article concluded. The reason for this “escape” lies, probably, in the large number of mutations in the omicron spike protein. Scientists stressed that the results are still preliminary, work on the study continues. At the same time, the data obtained from South Africa is difficult to extrapolate, for example, to the population of Europe, where the percentage of the elderly is significantly higher than in South Africa.

At the moment, the omicron strain has spread over the territory of about 40 countries, no severe cases of the disease have been recorded. Symptoms are usually mild.