Scientists have put forward a new version of the appearance of the omicron-strain – a person could become infected with it from an animal

Scientists are studying a hypothesis according to which a person could have become infected with the omicron strain of coronavirus from an animal. Bloomberg and Business Insider report this.

Previously, scientists reported that the omicron-strain originally appeared in the human body with weakened immunity. At the same time, an employee of the Harvard School of Public Health. T.Kh. Chana Sikhulile Moyo, who was the first to identify the new COVID-19 strain, said there was no evidence for this theory.

According to another theory, the animal was infected from a person with the previous version of the coronavirus, adapted to it, after which the virus mutated in its body.

“Was it a human, or an animal, or a population of animals, or a group of people whose samples had not been properly examined?” Asked Andrew Reed, a scientist who studies the evolution of infectious diseases at Pennsylvania State University. He noted that the omicron strain cannot be considered a continuation of the delta variant mutation.

In turn, Moyo said that it is still difficult to understand at what exact time period the omicron strain appeared, since mutations of the virus do not accumulate immediately.

A new strain of coronavirus, dubbed omicron, was first discovered at the end of November in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. Soon, the first cases of infection with a new variant were detected in Europe, Canada and the United States.

The scientists warned that the large number of mutations in the omicron-strain could lead to its resistance to existing vaccines and antibodies. In addition, researchers from South Africa found that the omicron strain increases the risk of re-infection with coronavirus.

Preview photo: dpa / picture-alliance