Senator responded to Western media publications about Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov commented in his Telegram channel publications by Western media about the allegedly “impending” Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“American and German journalists have had their hands itching for a long time – they really want to fight with Russia. Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria are not enough for them. At the same time, they reflect the sentiments in the highest offices of a number of NATO countries: “We must put the Russians in their place!” – wrote the senator.

According to him, the Western countries are preparing the necessary atmosphere for this, as they were preparing before the wars against Iraq or Libya, exploiting the theme of the allegedly impending “Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Formerly the Washington Post newspaper published a map of a hypothetical offensive by the Russian army against Ukraine, as a result of which Moscow allegedly plans to conquer two-thirds of Ukrainian territory. The interlocutor of the newspaper said that Moscow plans to use up to 175 thousand troops in the operation.

Russia is considering two offensive plans, according to Bild. The first allegedly involves an attack on two fronts at once – from the Crimea, as well as from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Moscow categorically rejects such allegations. Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on reports of Moscow’s alleged intentions to start a war with Ukraine, said that they had spoken about it at the beginning of 2021, but this never happened. The Russian Foreign Ministry called fakes the publications of the American media that Russia was allegedly pulling forces to the border with Ukraine.