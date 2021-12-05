Shushkevich admitted that the USSR was dissolved under cognac without a snack

Work on the Belovezhskaya agreements went on all night, said Stanislav Shushkevich

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU The participants of the meeting in Belovezhskaya Pushcha drank cognac without a snack during the signing of the agreement on the collapse of the Soviet Union. Stanislav Shushkevich, ex-chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Byelorussian SSR, spoke about this. According to him, food could only interfere with the development and signing of the Belovezhskaya agreements. “We had a bottle of cognac on the table. Each had a glass. And from this bottle we drank no more than 100 grams all together, and that still remained in the glasses. There was no food, it would only interfere, “Gazeta.ru quotes Stanislav Shushkevich. According to the ex-chairman of the BSSR Supreme Soviet, work on the agreements went on all night. He noted that then no one thought about extraneous things. Shushkevich described the work on the Belovezhskaya Accords as “a fantastic hobby.” He noted that after the Swedish diplomats assessed them as “a masterpiece of legitimate diplomacy at the end of the second millennium.” The Belovezhskaya Agreements were signed on December 8, 1991. The preparation was attended by the heads of three union republics: Shushkevich and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Belarus Vyacheslav Kebich, the first president of Russia Boris Yeltsin and first deputy chairman of the RSFSR government Gennady Burbulis, the first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk and former prime minister of Ukraine Vitold Fokin. Earlier, the first and only president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, said that the Belovezhsky agreements and the State Committee for a State of Emergency (GKChP) became fatal for perestroika. He stated that he was convinced of the “historical correctness” of this period. According to Gorbachev, the main thing then was the direction that was re-measured, which he considers correct. Subscribe to URA.RU in Google news , Yandex.News and to our channel in Yandex Zen , follow the main news of Russia and the Urals in telegram channel URA.RU and receive all the most important news delivered to your mail in our daily newsletter.

The participants of the meeting in Belovezhskaya Pushcha drank cognac without a snack during the signing of the agreement on the collapse of the Soviet Union. Stanislav Shushkevich, ex-chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Byelorussian SSR, spoke about this. According to him, food could only interfere with the development and signing of the Belovezhskaya agreements. “We had a bottle of cognac on the table. Each had a glass. And from this bottle we drank no more than 100 grams all together, and that still remained in the glasses. There was no food, it would only interfere, “Gazeta.ru quotes Stanislav Shushkevich. According to the ex-chairman of the BSSR Supreme Soviet, work on the agreements went on all night. He noted that then no one thought about extraneous things. Shushkevich described the work on the Belovezhskaya Accords as “a fantastic hobby.” He noted that after the Swedish diplomats assessed them as “a masterpiece of legitimate diplomacy at the end of the second millennium.” The Belovezhskaya Agreements were signed on December 8, 1991. The preparation was attended by the heads of three union republics: Shushkevich and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Belarus Vyacheslav Kebich, the first president of Russia Boris Yeltsin and first deputy chairman of the RSFSR government Gennady Burbulis, the first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk and former prime minister of Ukraine Vitold Fokin. Earlier, the first and only president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, said that the Belovezhsky agreements and the State Committee for a State of Emergency (GKChP) became fatal for perestroika. He stated that he was convinced of the “historical correctness” of this period. According to Gorbachev, the main thing then was the direction that was re-measured, which he considers correct.

Source link