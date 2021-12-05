Shushkevich spoke about the signing of the Belovezhskaya agreements for cognac

The former chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Byelorussian SSR Stanislav Shushkevich, who participated in the development and signing of the Belovezhskaya agreements, said that while working on the text of the policy, they drank brandy without a snack.

According to him, there was a bottle of cognac, and each had a glass. Everyone drank from this bottle “no more than 100 grams all together.” At the same time, the drink still remained in the glasses.

“There was no food, it would only interfere,” Gazeta.Ru quoted him as saying. At the same time, the work on the text of the Belovezhskaya Agreements was carried out in a creative atmosphere. According to him, everyone then “had some kind of fantastic hobby.”

Earlier, the former press secretary of the President of the USSR Andrei Grachev said that the Soviet Union could continue to exist in a democratic version. According to him, for this the country had to be adapted to the new realities, but this was not done during the years of perestroika. He also believes that, despite the past 30 years, the USSR continues to remind of itself: in the former republics, some conflicts still remain unresolved.

The Soviet Union ceased to exist on December 25, 1991. Then President Mikhail Gorbachev, in an address to citizens, announced his resignation. Before this, the representatives of the RSFSR, Ukraine and Belarus signed the Belovezhsky agreement on the termination of the existence of the USSR and the creation of the CIS.