Social networks reacted to the first picture of Timote Chalamet in the image of a young Willy Wonka

On October 11, actor Timote Chalamet posted his first photograph as a young Willy Wonka from the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
The film explores the colorful life of a young inventor before he became famous in the world of chocolate, and the plot tells the story before the events of Roald Dahl’s book.
Before Chalamet, Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in the latest adaptation were reincarnated as the fairytale pastry chef.
Social networks immediately reacted to the first shot from the set, and many liked the actor’s image. Collected the most interesting reactions.
The Lord of the Rings fan portal drew attention to the similarities between Wonka and Bilbo Baggins’ costumes.
Users in the comments below the tweet suggestedthat Willy Wonka is a kind of James Bond for those “who prefer chocolate and slavery to espionage.”
The network even came up with certain requirements.
Users also found a video in which Shalame is dancing on stage, and framed the song “Oompa Loompa”.
Some have asked the authors of Willy Wonka to recreate the popular Tiktok video on screens.
They also recalled on Twitter that this is not the first role of Chalamet, where he plays a young version of Johnny Depp’s character. In a Cadillac commercial, he played the son of Edward Scissorhands.
Blogger Alistair Green noted that everyone is already tired of the endless remakes of popular films.
If foreign social networks for the most part reacted positively to Shalam in the image of Wonka, then Russian Twitter users did not like him at all. It’s all Johnny Depp’s fault.
And finally, a few reactions and additional footage from the Tiktok filming.