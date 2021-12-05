Social networks reacted to the first picture of Timote Chalamet in the image of a young Willy Wonka

On October 11, actor Timote Chalamet posted his first photograph as a young Willy Wonka from the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The film explores the colorful life of a young inventor before he became famous in the world of chocolate, and the plot tells the story before the events of Roald Dahl’s book.

Before Chalamet, Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in the latest adaptation were reincarnated as the fairytale pastry chef.

Social networks immediately reacted to the first shot from the set, and many liked the actor’s image. Collected the most interesting reactions.