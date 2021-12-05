Sociologists named the ten most drinking countries – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Australia is the most drinking country in the world. Its inhabitants, on average, get drunk almost 27 times a year, which is almost double the world average. This is stated in the global sociological study of 2021 Global Drug Survey, which was compiled based on the results of a survey of about a million people in different countries.

By “getting drunk” sociologists mean a state of alcoholic intoxication, in which “physical and mental abilities are weakened to such an extent that speech and balance are impaired, and your ability to speak and behave clearly changes, which other people notice.” Respondents around the world said that they get drunk to this state on average 14.6 times a year, that is, a little more than once a month.

Following Australia with 26.7 times a year, Denmark and Finland (23.8), USA (23), Great Britain (22.5), Canada (22), Ireland (20), France (17 , 5), as well as Sweden (16) and the Netherlands (15.7). Russia was not included in the list of the most drinking countries.

Sociologists also asked if respondents regretted getting drunk, and if they wanted it not to happen at all. The results of the survey showed that most often – in about a quarter of cases – the Irish spoke of regret. In contrast, Denmark had the lowest regret over what happened, with more men than women.

In conclusion, sociologists asked respondents to name three main reasons for regret after heavy alcohol intoxication. It turned out that most of all people regret that they drank too quickly (49% of respondents), mixed different drinks (11%) and generally decided to spend time in the company of people who drink a lot (10%).

The Alzheimer’s Society, a UK charity for dementia research, previously reported that many people are at risk of serious brain damage from alcohol. Experts have found that one in ten patients with dementia have some kind of brain problems associated with alcohol. With significant harm to the brain caused by alcohol, a special form of dementia develops, which is also called Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.