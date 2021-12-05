Soloviev scolded Zyuganov for “liars” and “renegades” in the Communist Party

Gennady Zyuganov invited Vladimir Solovyov to head the control commission of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov scolded the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, for allowing "liars, slanderers and outright agents" to infiltrate the ranks of the communists. According to the journalist, it is because of such people that the party is being "spread rot". "Not you, but those renegades who have infiltrated your ranks. Liars, slanderers, outspoken agents. Why are you letting them mess around behind your back? " – Vladimir Soloviev said to Gennady Zyuganov on the youtube channel "Soloviev Live". The TV presenter reminded the communist leader that he had been "holding the party" for 30 years and catching those who tried to organize coups within the faction. In response, Zyuganov proposed to appoint Solovyov as chairman of the control commission – the internal organ of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, which monitors the work of its representatives. "I offered you a great position. You will film us all there, "the politician noted. Recently, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation has become a participant in a number of political scandals. In particular, the party refused to recognize the results of the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, held in September 2021, and held several rallies. Thus, an uncoordinated protest action took place in Moscow – its participants did not agree with the results of remote electronic voting. At the same time, Zyuganov, at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of parliamentary parties, did not declare that he did not recognize the election results. After the Communist Party of the Russian Federation opposed the widespread introduction of QR codes to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Zyuganov said that his faction is preparing a claim to the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation. According to him, the new bill violates six articles of the main law of the Russian Federation. Later, the chief doctors of Russia's covid hospitals invited Zyuganov and a number of other opponents of vaccination to come on an excursion to the "red zone".

