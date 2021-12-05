Sophia Sapega faces final indictment ?? she faces six years in prison

The case of Sophia Sapega, a native of Vladivostok, will be brought to court in Minsk. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has brought the final charge against her, two sources told BBC News Russian Service.

According to sources, on December 3, Sophia Sapega was summoned to the Investigative Committee for investigative actions. She is charged with administering the Black Book of Belarus Telegram channel (recognized as extremist in Belarus), which publishes the personal data of the security forces.

The main article under which Sapega is accused is part 3 of Art. 130 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus (incitement to hostility). She faces six years in prison – this is the minimum term under this article, taking into account the pre-trial agreement concluded with the investigation.

After the verdict of the court, the girl can be extradited to Russia. She can also be pardoned by the President of Belarus. Lawyer Anton Gashinsky, who will deal with these procedures, told the BBC about this.

Recall that Sophia Sapega was detained on May 23 along with the former editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich at the Minsk airport after the Belarusian authorities landed a Ryanair airline flying from Athens to Vilnius.

Initially, Sapega was a suspect in mass “protest” cases under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus (organization of group actions that grossly violate public order) and Part 1 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus (organization of mass riots). Then she faced up to 15 years in prison.