https://ria.ru/20211205/soyuz-1762221174.html
Soyuz has successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome with Galileo satellites
Soyuz successfully launched from Kuru cosmodrome with Galileo satellites – Russia news today
Soyuz has successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome with Galileo satellites
The Russian Soyuz-ST-B launch vehicle with Galileo satellites successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
2021-12-05T03: 28
2021-12-05T03: 28
2021-12-05T03: 58
Moscow
french guiana
Roscosmos
union
European Space Agency
space – ria science
eads astrium
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/18/1760583412_0:263:3174:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a388617b988b606d48b642a706e2425.jpg
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Soyuz-ST-B launch vehicle with Galileo satellites successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome. The broadcast of the event was shown on the Roskosmos website. According to the official Telegram channel of the state corporation, the rocket successfully launched the Fregat upper stage with satellites to trajectory. It is noted that the “Fregat” has started the flight mission. The mission will last 3 hours 51 minutes. The launch was postponed from December 2 to the 3rd due to weather conditions, and then to the 4th due to the unavailability of the French naval station for receiving telemetry information. Galileo FOC spacecraft were manufactured by EADS Astrium by order of the European space agency. Of the 24 Galileo satellites, 14 went into space using Soyuz-2 launch vehicles from 2011 to 2016. Four Russian missile launches are planned from the South American cosmodrome in 2022.
https://ria.ru/20211203/uklonenie-1761948497.html
Moscow
french guiana
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/18/1760583412_144-0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff5d1a5848ca39501e110dd34d25041.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
moscow, french guiana, roscosmos, union, european space agency, space – ria science, eads astrium
Soyuz has successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome with Galileo satellites