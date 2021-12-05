https://ria.ru/20211205/soyuz-1762221174.html

Soyuz has successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome with Galileo satellites

Soyuz successfully launched from Kuru cosmodrome with Galileo satellites – Russia news today

Soyuz has successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome with Galileo satellites

The Russian Soyuz-ST-B launch vehicle with Galileo satellites successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T03: 28

2021-12-05T03: 28

2021-12-05T03: 58

Moscow

french guiana

Roscosmos

union

European Space Agency

space – ria science

eads astrium

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/18/1760583412_0:263:3174:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a388617b988b606d48b642a706e2425.jpg

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Soyuz-ST-B launch vehicle with Galileo satellites successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome. The broadcast of the event was shown on the Roskosmos website. According to the official Telegram channel of the state corporation, the rocket successfully launched the Fregat upper stage with satellites to trajectory. It is noted that the “Fregat” has started the flight mission. The mission will last 3 hours 51 minutes. The launch was postponed from December 2 to the 3rd due to weather conditions, and then to the 4th due to the unavailability of the French naval station for receiving telemetry information. Galileo FOC spacecraft were manufactured by EADS Astrium by order of the European space agency. Of the 24 Galileo satellites, 14 went into space using Soyuz-2 launch vehicles from 2011 to 2016. Four Russian missile launches are planned from the South American cosmodrome in 2022.

https://ria.ru/20211203/uklonenie-1761948497.html

Moscow

french guiana

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/18/1760583412_144-0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff5d1a5848ca39501e110dd34d25041.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

moscow, french guiana, roscosmos, union, european space agency, space – ria science, eads astrium