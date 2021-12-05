Style in Annie Hall, The Tenenbaum Family, 9 1/2 Weeks, and The Taming of the Shrew

The editors of the “Beauty” section have reviewed their favorite films, studied the style of the main characters and share fashionable tricks. In the second part – “Annie Hall”, “The Tenenbaum Family” and others.

Details on the topic The most stylish films according to Afisha Daily. Part one The most stylish films according to Afisha Daily. Part one

One of the most frequently cited films by fashion stylists. Annie can easily be mistaken for a model from The Row, Old Celine, or Jil Sander. Her wardrobe consists of things that seem to be borrowed from a men’s wardrobe – suit vests, formal shirts, ties, wide trousers and formal shoes.

© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Another excellent stylistic work has been done in The Tenenbaum Family (however, as in all films of Wes Anderson, a lover of bright pictures). The most iconic image from this film is the heroine of Gwyneth Paltrow in a red fur coat with a turn-down collar. But we suggest taking a closer look at other bows, integrating dresses and polo shirts, colored stripes and bright hairpins into your wardrobe.

Lacoste Dress $ 116

© Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

This tape is often remembered in the context of erotic rather than stylish cinema, and in vain – the images of the main character performed by Kim Basinger deserve special attention. Flowing fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, a restrained palette, a minimum of jewelry and accessories: the film recently turned 35, and its images are still relevant today.

It is very difficult to talk about the heroines of the actress Ornella Muti without mentioning her amazing appearance, but we will try. The images in “The Taming of the Shrew” turned out to be quite diverse: here there is an elegant blue bustier dress, a shortened red jacket, and a formal suit made of a jacket and a skirt. But the most timeless look looks like a bow from a white blouse, trousers with arrows, brown high-toed boots with a steady heel and a lace strap. All this is generously flavored with decorations made of different metals.