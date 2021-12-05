Temperature “sandwich” is predicted in Central Russia – News – Ryazan city on the city website RZN.info

Temperature “sandwich” is predicted in Central Russia

Changeable weather with periods of frost and warmth, as well as heavy snowfalls and icy conditions is expected in Central Russia. The leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti.

“In the coming week, the expected meteorological conditions in Central Russia can be called a temperature ‘sandwich’, as moderately cold weather will alternate with periods of warmth under the ‘sauce’ of heavy snowfalls and icy phenomena,” said the forecaster.

According to him, at the beginning of the week there will be a little snow, at night in Moscow the air will cool down to -5-7, in the Moscow region to -4-9, in the daytime in the capital -2-4, in the region from -1 to -6 degrees. The snow cover will grow by 1 cm.

On Tuesday, an active Balkan cyclone will come, which will collapse with snowfalls with an abnormal amount of precipitation – up to 7-12 mm, or up to 20% of the monthly norm. The temperature will approach zero. Snowdrifts in Moscow will grow up to 12-17 cm.

On Wednesday, according to Tishkovets, a weak night thaw with precipitation in different phase states in the daytime will be replaced by intense snow charges and a drop in air temperature to 0 … -5, ice forms on the roads.

Snow will continue on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will drop slightly. Snowdrifts will grow up to 15-20 centimeters.

Tishkovets added that at the weekend it will again warm to near-zero temperatures with precipitation in a mixed phase and even the likelihood of freezing rains on Saturday.

“In general, for a week, up to 30-35 millimeters of precipitation is expected, which is more than half of the total volume of heavenly moisture in December,” the forecaster summed up.