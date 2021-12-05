https://ria.ru/20211205/koronavirus-1762242834.html
Ten cases of COVID-19 detected on American cruise ship
WASHINGTON, 5 Dec – RIA Novosti. Ten cases of coronavirus infection have been identified on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway, which carries more than 3,000 people, according to the Louisiana State Department of Health. 10 cases of COVID-19 among crew members and passengers, “the health department said on Twitter. The liner reportedly departed from New Orleans on November 28 and made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico during the voyage. More than 3.2 thousand people are on board. All of them will be tested for infection before disembarking. Those who test positive will either go to their place of residence in a private car, or self-isolate in the places provided to them.
