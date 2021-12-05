https://ria.ru/20211205/koronavirus-1762242834.html

Ten cases of COVID-19 detected on American cruise ship

Ten cases of COVID-19 detected on an American cruise ship – Russia news today

Ten cases of COVID-19 detected on American cruise ship

Ten cases of coronavirus infection were detected on the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship of the Norwegian Cruise Line, which has more than 3 … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

2021-12-05T13: 01

2021-12-05T13: 01

2021-12-05T13: 01

in the world

New Orleans

Mexico

belize

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756447664_0 0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_04f8b701d6321f9e5e7eb9c3e531e6ae.jpg

WASHINGTON, 5 Dec – RIA Novosti. Ten cases of coronavirus infection have been identified on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway, which carries more than 3,000 people, according to the Louisiana State Department of Health. 10 cases of COVID-19 among crew members and passengers, “the health department said on Twitter. The liner reportedly departed from New Orleans on November 28 and made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico during the voyage. More than 3.2 thousand people are on board. All of them will be tested for infection before disembarking. Those who test positive will either go to their place of residence in a private car, or self-isolate in the places provided to them.

https://ria.ru/20211205/mify-1762220609.html

New Orleans

Mexico

belize

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756447664_243-0:2974:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2a10c9c15963b3dcf57a4f902c38d0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, new orleans, mexico, belize, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia