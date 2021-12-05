The anti-vaccine man put on fake hands and came to get vaccinated

57-year-old Italian dentist Guido Russo tried to deceive doctors by coming for vaccinations with a prosthesis. He bought it on Amazon. Nurse Philippe Bois noticed the unnatural color of the hand. She asked the dentist to show her other hand, but it turned out to be identical.

It turned out that Russo had previously repeatedly spoken out publicly against the green pass adopted in Italy. All health workers, law enforcement officers, military personnel and employees of kindergartens, schools and universities must receive them. In his office, Russo posted an announcement that the demonstration of the green pass is entirely voluntary.

After the scam was exposed, Guido asked the doctors to get vaccinated in the fake arm anyway, but they refused. The police considered this case a fraud and launched an investigation. At the same time, the dentist protested in front of the officers. He stated that he did not believe in a vaccine, but he needed to get a document to work.

As a result, Russo was stripped of his professional license to work in accordance with strict government measures. Doctors note that the current stage of vaccination, with strict prohibitions, is very difficult. The most angry come to get vaccinated. They don’t want to get vaccinated, but they feel obligated to keep their jobs.