The bodies of the missing tourists from Russia were found in Cyprus

The details of the death of Russian tourists in Cyprus have been found out

The details of the death of Russian tourists in Cyprus have been found out

Two Russian women who disappeared in mid-November in Cyprus were found dead in the garden of a holiday home in the province of Limassol, writes the Cyprus Mail. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Two Russian women who disappeared in mid-November in Cyprus were found dead in the garden of a holiday home in Limassol province, according to the Cyprus Mail. Police believe the murder was committed by a 32-year-old Syrian citizen. He has already confessed to the deed and showed where he hid the bodies. In addition, two acquaintances of the suspect are involved in the case. According to media reports, 43-year-old Al-Raisi Hayat (originally from Syria) and 33-year-old Maria Gazibagandova arrived on the island as tourists: one at the beginning of summer, and the other about a month and a half ago. … The Syrian met them at the rest house, where he was doing repairs. For unknown reasons, he killed the women with firearms and buried their corpses in the courtyard. The man himself first stated that he had returned the Russians to their hotel, and another person was guilty of the abduction. But suspicion fell primarily on him due to telephone conversations with possible accomplices, who said that he was randomly moving from place to place. works. The police also know that he used one of the victims’ credit cards several times.

