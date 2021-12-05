The cosplayer on the video looks like Keanu Reeves and Adam Driver at the same time.

Tiktoker surprises netizens with his amazing appearance, because from birth he looks like two popular actors at once. At first, he got so used to the role of Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077 that users thought that Keanu Reeves was alive in front of them, but the guy turned out to be Kylo Ren no less convincing.

Tiktok user Eric Gaimon yungseoul regularly shares his budget but extremely accurate cosplays with followers. It’s all about the guy’s appearance – after all, according to the subscribers, he can be confused with two eminent actors at once.

kylosgotcake

For example, in one of his comedy sketches, released on January 8, Eric reincarnated as Johnny Silverhand from the game Cyberpunk 2077 (and at the same time remembered an old meme with a mini-Keanu). The video has earned a lot of enthusiastic and warm reviews. It was viewed over four million times in a few weeks.

The entire video can be viewed here:

At the same time, many users noted that because of his unique features, the guy reminds them not only of Keanu Reeves, the favorite of the Internet, but also of another popular actor – Adam Driver.

An alternate universe where Kylo Ren became Johnny from Cyberpunk.

If Adam Driver and Keanu Reeves had a son.

Here is another striking cosplay, where Gaimon portrayed the main villain of the latest Star Wars trilogy, Kylo Ren, who is going through a teenage crisis.

The whole sketch can be seen here:

People who watched the video are confident that they have found Adam Driver’s lost twin.

This guy looks more like Kylo Ren than Kylo Ren himself.

Others decided that Eric would be the ideal candidate for the role of young Professor Snape (in another translation of Snape) – one of the most controversial characters in “Potteriana”.

No mom, this is not a phase, I still fall for guys like Kylo Ren and Severus Snape.

By the way, Adam Driver once explained why his character Kylo Ren is so unbalanced. As it turned out, the mistakes of upbringing and the too tight schedule of his parents led him to the Sith.

But unlike his hero in life, Adam Driver is the sweetest person. At least for his colleague Ben Affleck, the actor definitely became a real hero when he saved his son’s birthday.