The daughter of Jolie and Pitt changed her mind to change sex – what Shiloh looks like now – photo – News of world show business

This year, every social event of the 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt becomes news. Until recently, Shilo chose men’s suits, and now she appears on the red carpet in dresses.

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt changed her mind to change sex / Photo: instagram.com/shiloh_joliepitt_

Shilo has been under the guns of cameras since childhood. From the age of three, she told her parents that considers himself a boy… Shiloh asked me to call her John or Peter.

The daughter of Pitt and Jolie always had her hair cut like a boy. On the red carpet, she chose men’s classic suits.

Shiloh as a child / Photo: instagram.com/shiloh_joliepitt_

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh / Photo: Getty Images

Shiloh loves men’s clothing. She likes to look like a boy, so we cut her hair short. She considers herself one of the brothers, – said the actress.

If Angelina Jolie supported her daughter in everything, then, according to rumors, Brad Pitt was not happy with Shiloh’s idea of ​​changing gender… Rumor has it that Hollywood actors have quarreled more than once over this issue.

/ Photo: instagram.com/shiloh_joliepitt_

Time passed, but Shiloh’s style remained the same. Rumors began to appear in the media that the girl had nevertheless decided to change her sex and had already begun to undergo hormone therapy.

/ Photo: instagram.com/shiloh_joliepitt_

But a year ago, they began to notice on the web the first style changes of Pitt and Jolie’s daughterfor example, Shiloh started growing her hair. True, she did not refuse boyish outfits.

/ Photo: Instagram

However, this year, the daughter of Jolie and Pitt made a splash when she and her family appeared on the red carpet in a long sand-colored dress. Back then, critics were generous with compliments.

Angelina Jolie with children / Photo: Getty Images

A few days later, Shilo surprised everyone again – for the next appearance on the red carpet, she chose a black mini dress.

Angelina Jolie with her daughters on the red carpet at the premiere of the film “The Eternals” in Rome / Photo: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bye do not answer the question of whether their daughter changed her mind to change sex.

