The death toll in the eruption of the volcano in Indonesia reaches 13

The death toll in the eruption of the volcano in Indonesia reaches 13

2021-12-05T12: 15

BANGKOK, 5 Dec – RIA Novosti. The death toll in the eruption of the Semeru volcano in eastern Java, Indonesia has reached 13, the Indonesian news agency Antara reported on Sunday. Disaster relief services Lieutenant General Suharianto, quoted by the agency, previously reported one dead and 41 burn injured. The head of the Indonesian rescuer told reporters that since the eruption, 902 local residents have been evacuated from the hardest hit areas, Antara reports. Semeru, the highest mountain on the island of Java, happened on Saturday afternoon. The volcano emitted large amounts of ash into the atmosphere; The eruption caused a descent of incandescent avalanches and “volcanic rain”, ash and stones from ash clouds that rose into the air during the eruption fell to the ground. As reported by the Tempo Indonesia portal, on Saturday, the entire sky in the area of ​​the volcano was covered with ash clouds, the ground became dark, “as if it was night.” The most intense “volcanic rains” fell in the adjacent to the volcano two districts of the administrative district of Lumajang, which are part of the province of East Java.

