The director of “Black Widow” explained why Natasha was not given a magnificent funeral

It turns out that the place for the heroine’s grave was chosen by Scarlett Johansson herself.

Shot from the movie “Black Widow”

Black Widow director Keith Shortland told Variety why Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) had a modest funeral after the events of Avengers: Endgame.



In Avengers: Endgame, Natasha and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed themselves to save the universe. And Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retired. Spider-Man: Far From Home features Tony’s graffiti, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured a museum exhibit dedicated to Steve. But the farewell to Natasha turned out to be not so bright, and she was buried in a secluded place.

Shortland explained that Scarlett Johansson herself chose the site for Natasha’s grave. According to the actress, the Black Widow would not want a lavish funeral, the heroine tried to avoid a lot of public attention during her lifetime:

“We discussed this with Scarlett. Her character would hate a public funeral. The fact that she is buried in a truly secluded place, somewhere in the wilderness, is wonderful, I think. ”

Shortland also explained the importance of the Black Widow post-credits scene in which Elena Belova (Florence Pugh) visited Natasha’s grave. According to her, this episode reminded viewers of how much Natasha influenced Elena’s life. She says the heroine will always remember her sister.

By the way, the scene was originally conceived somewhat differently. Shortland confirmed that at some point the project team planned to add Natasha’s whistle back.

Recall that in 2019, Avengers: Endgame screenwriter Stephen McFeely stated that Tony Stark received a more lavish funeral in part due to the fact that he was a prominent public figure. The author emphasized that Natasha Romanoff was a more secretive heroine.

