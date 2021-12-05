The embassy in the United States commented on the media publications about the “invasion” of Russia in Ukraine

The Russian embassy in Washington commented on the publication of Western media about the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, allegedly to prepare for an invasion of the territory of a neighboring state.

“Russia does not pose a threat to any country. The deployment of Russian troops on national territory is our sovereign right. This does not concern anyone, ”the diplomatic mission said in a Facebook message.

It is emphasized that “it is NATO and its member states that are recklessly moving their armed forces and military infrastructure to the Russian borders.”

Earlier, The New York Times, citing American and European sources, reported that the United States had warned its allies in Europe about the risk of a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine.

This was also reported by the CBS television channel, according to which representatives of the American intelligence services believe that the likelihood of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine “grows as the snap gets cold.”

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called the “hysteria” against Russia in the English-language and Ukrainian media unacceptable.