European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said that in October and November, Russian gas supplies to the European Union decreased by 25% compared to the same period last year. It is reported by TASS…

The statement was made at the international conference “Mediterranean Dialogues”, organized by the Italian Institute for International Policy Studies with the support of the country’s foreign ministry.

Gentiloni noted that the EU receives full gas from Norway and Algeria.

Formerly German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen statedthat the Russian gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2” will not work in the next six months. She also welcomed Kiev’s proposal for additional gas transit from Russia to the EU through the Ukrainian gas transmission system in the amount of 55 billion cubic meters. per year under special conditions.