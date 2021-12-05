https://ria.ru/20211205/veber-1762242546.html
The European Parliament called the aftermath of Russia’s “attack” on Ukraine
in the world
Ukraine
European People’s Party
Germany
Christian social union
north stream – 2
manfred weber
Russia
BERLIN, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the faction of the centrist European People’s Party, co-chairman of the Bavarian Christian Social Union Manfred Weber called on the future government of Germany to close the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project if Russia attacks Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected statements about an alleged attack on Ukraine. The President of the Russian Federation called such messages alarmist. The Security Council of the Russian Federation stated that Russia has never been hostile towards any country, especially Ukraine. According to him, if the Russian Federation “uses weapons, then the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is” finished. ” “The start of operation (of the pipeline) would be ruled out. This price should be clearly announced by the future government,” he added. urged to stop mentioning it in the context of any politicization. Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of the West and Ukraine of “aggressive actions”, stating that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. Moscow stated that the Russian Federation poses no threat to anyone, but it will not disregard actions potentially dangerous to its interests. funny and dangerous. At the same time, Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in “aggressive actions” by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.
