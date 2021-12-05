https://ria.ru/20211205/borrel-1762251433.html

The European Union declared support for Ukraine in the event of a conflict with Russia

ROME, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The European Union is conducting diplomatic work to prevent an aggravation of the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine and supports Kiev in the face of a possible threat, said EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell. would be a serious violation of international law, “he said in an interview with the Italian newspaper la Repubblica. According to Borrell, at this stage it is important to” illustrate to Moscow the panorama of possible consequences. “” Ukraine is certainly a partner, an ally. So we will be on its side The US then made it very clear that any type of Russian attack would have consequences. Next week in Brussels there will be a meeting with the Eastern Partnership countries, which will provide an opportunity to underline our strong support for Ukraine. My words should not be misinterpreted. We are working, to avoid a crisis, but in the face of all unforeseen circumstances, the EU will t firmly support Ukraine, “- said the head of European diplomacy. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in” aggressive actions “by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry. Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated after the reunification of Crimea with Russia and against the background of the armed conflict in Donbass. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs of the state, and in January 2015 they officially declared it an “aggressor country.” The Russian Federation has repeatedly stressed that it does not participate in the internal Ukrainian conflict and is not a subject of the Minsk agreements.

