The fall of Alibaba – where securities might move

Alibaba’s ADRs fell 8.2% on Friday. Since November 16, the company’s capitalization on the NYSE has lost 34%.

Chinese taxi aggregator Didi Global announced that it plans to delist ADR from the New York Stock Exchange in the near future and place securities in Hong Kong.

The reason was the behavior of the regulatory authorities. The Chinese authorities have attempted to restrict the IPO of Chinese companies, especially those with a large amount of personal user data.

Why Alibaba securities fell

The message from Didi Global has increased the overall Chinese risks. Since the presidency of Donald Trump, US regulators have been discussing the possibility of delisting Chinese securities from the US stock market. This can happen if companies fail to meet US reporting standards.

US regulators are demanding greater financial transparency from Chinese companies. They intend to fight censorship, internet piracy, intellectual property fraud, human rights abuses by companies and the US government.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required foreign companies to provide data on whether the government of the country of jurisdiction owns a stake in the enterprise. This increased the risks of delisting Chinese companies from the US stock market.

A look at Alibaba

So far, the risks are not obvious for large enterprises.

Alibaba’s mid-term view is wary. Long-term – moderately positive so far. Securities can test the $ 95-90 area. The median target of analysts is 12 months. – $ 200 (quote for Friday – $ 112). If the general background deteriorates, the consensus may shift to the downside.

Alibaba ADR Chart since 2018, daily timeframe





