The first pairs of qualifiers for the Davis Cup – 2022 have become known

Today, December 5, the draw for the Davis Cup 2022 qualification was held, led by David Haggerty, Fernando Verdasco and Andreas Eggli.

By reaching the final of the 2021 Cup, the national teams of Croatia and Russia are exempted from qualifying for the tournament next year. Great Britain and Serbia received the Wildcard. The remaining teams were divided into seeded and non-seeded – they will play against each other. The matches will take place on March 4-5, 2022.

Pairs of Davis Cup qualifiers – 2022:

(seeded national teams are indicated on the left)

(court owners) France – Ecuador

(court owners) Spain – Romania

Belgium – Finland (court owners)

(court owners) USA – Colombia

Canada – Netherlands (court owners)

Germany – Brazil (court owners)

Italy – Slovakia (court owners)

Australia – Hungary (court owners)

Kazakhstan – Norway (court owners)

(court owners) Sweden – Japan

(court owners) Argentina – Czech Republic

Austria – South Korea (court owners)

The publication is available on the official Davis Cup Instagram.

Croatia, Russia, Great Britain, Serbia and 12 pair winners will play in the final tournament of the Cup. In total, there will be 16 teams at the Davis Cup in 2022, which will be divided into 4 groups at the preliminary stage, and then the playoffs will take place on points.



