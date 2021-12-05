The Foreign Ministry urged Poland and Lithuania to stop “bullying migrants” – Gazeta.Ru

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed the hope that international organizations will force Poland and Lithuania to stop “bullying migrants.” This is reported on website departments.

In her opinion, Poland and Lithuania “perfidiously refuse to fulfill international obligations” on the admission of migrants to their territory, and the facts of cruel treatment of border guards were recorded by the UN, the Council of Europe and the Frontex Agency of the Border and Coast Guard of the European Union.

Zakharova added that Russia is counting on the support of international structures, which should “influence Warsaw and Vilnius.”

Earlier in Poland named counterproductive new proposals of the European Commission to resolve the situation with migrants on the border of the European Union with Belarus, writes Euractiv. As the Ambassador of Warsaw to the EU Andrzej Sados said, the EC proposes to extend the deadlines for registration and consideration of refugee applications for asylum, which is unlikely to solve the problem.

At the same time, Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, on the contrary, argued that decisions to increase the processing time for asylum applications could help overcome the “hybrid threat” from Belarus. In his opinion, the EU is in a “fire extinguishing” regime due to the migration crisis.