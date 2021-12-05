“The Great” is one of Johnny Depp’s most successful projects in recent years.

“Great” laconically and easily tells about the struggle for the environment, which never ends. Small victories, indulgences from corporations, in essence, do not change anything, because there are already victims, and there will be more victims. The director very successfully reinforces the artistic scenes of the strikes and the suffering of the Japanese with documentary and newsreel footage of the same events. This enhances the emotional effect, engages the viewer in the action and makes them more empathic with what is happening.

However, in his quest to tell a truly important story, director Levitas is missing out on some important plotlines that could make the film stronger and better. The figure of Smith is still not well written, much more time could have been devoted to his experiences and reflections. The key moment – the birth of the famous bathing photograph of a mother and her sick daughter – is not shown expressively enough, the director often lacks a sense of style. The “great” is more like a photograph, an illustration of events, a reportage. It lacks the artistry, the inner drama of the characters, to be a truly great film.

But even with what is, “Great” is a fascinating story about events that actually take place constantly in different parts of the planet. The picture invites you to think about where our civilization is heading. Perhaps the most impressive character in the film is the head of the Tissot Corporation. This puny old man personifies all the banality of modern evil, which has only one motivation – making money. And how to interrupt this terrible pattern and what role art can play in this – this is one way or another trying to reflect on the “Great”.

