The head of the DPR announced the real prospect of hostilities with Ukraine – RBK

Denis Pushilin

The prospect of a resumption of full-scale hostilities on the part of Ukraine is real. This was stated by the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, Interfax reports.

“As for the resumption of full-scale hostilities, the prospect is real. We constantly hear about this from the statements of Ukraine and its Western partners. The number of personnel and equipment deployed to the conflict zone says that Ukraine is ready, ”he said.

The Washington Post wrote about the probable invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, citing sources in American intelligence. In late November, the “imminent invasion” was reported by The New York Times, citing sources. According to the Associated Press, Russia plans to launch an “offensive” on Ukraine in early 2022.

Russian authorities have denied such reports from Western media. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, argued that Moscow was not preparing for aggression against Ukraine, and explained that the movement of equipment across Russia should not be of interest to anyone except the country itself. President Vladimir Putin, commenting on these messages, called them alarmist.