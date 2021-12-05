The head of the DPR Pushilin commented on the entry into the “United Russia”

According to Denis Pushilin, there is no need to be ashamed of the decision to join United Russia

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Over the past eight years, the United Russia party and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had a great influence on the Donbass People’s Republic. This was stated by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin.

“Solution [о вступлении в партию „Единая Россия“] exactly one that does not need to be shy. If we analyze everything that has been done in Donbass over the past eight years, and who made the decisions, all this is closely related to the United Russia party and directly to the President of the Russian Federation. [Владимиром] Putin, ”said Denis Pushilin on the air of the YouTube channel“ Soloviev Live ”.

Earlier it was reported that the chairman of “United Russia” Dmitry Medvedev at the congress dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the party, presented membership cards to the leadership of the DPR and LPR Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, reports the National News Service. Also, at the United Russia Congress, a new political trend was launched.